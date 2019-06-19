Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Pensacola, FL
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Fort Lauderdale - Barbara Anne (Richter) DeReuil passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis J. DeReuil (deceased) for 52 years, she was born September 8, 1933, in San Diego. She graduated from Dominican College in New Orleans where she met the love of her life, Louis. They were married in Norfolk, VA in 1955. In 1968, they settled in Ft. Lauderdale where she was a founding member of St. John the Baptist Parish.

Genuinely happy in God's love, she quietly led by example, brought joy to everyone she met and saw the very best in all. Her home was a haven where family and neighbors knew they would be received with a smile, listened to with genuine interest, given truthful practical advice and most importantly loved.

She was a well-read, faithful Roman Catholic who attended daily Mass, firmly defended the truth, and prayed for each of her friends and relatives nightly. She provided spiritual, emotional, and financial support to many, and directly assisted pregnant mothers in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. DeReuil, her father USN Capt. William Julius Richter, her mother Mrs. Barbara Sheppard, and her sister Rhoda Dessommes. She is survived by her children Joe (Jeanne), Roby (Maura), Cecy Fazio (Paul), Jimmy, Mary Clare, Charlie (Kristi), and Anne Matthews (Pete); her sister Genevieve Starkweather of Pensacola; her brothers William Richter (Clare) of Charleston and Edward Richter of Pensacola; brother-in-law Emile Dreuil of Metairie; 23 adoring grandchildren and 31 nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ft. Lauderdale. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated June 21 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pensacola. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 PM on June 21.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Women's New Life Center 4612 S. Claiborne Ave New Orleans, LA 70125 www.womensnewlife.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
