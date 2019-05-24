Barbara "Bobbie" Brown



Cantonment - Barbara "Bobbie" Brown, 69, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Bobbie was very patriotic. She loved and supported the USA. She was an avid Republican, participated in elections, both locally and nationally and she admired Ronald Reagan. Bobbie worked for several lawyers as a legal secretary before her retirement. Anyone that knew her, knows she loved to tell jokes. Her children and grandchildren were very special to her, as well as her beloved dog Sandy. Bobbie had a way of turning lemons into Lemonade and she will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her.



She is preceded in death by her son, Jon Lancelot Brown, Jr.; parents, Otis "Gabby" Forehand and Ruth Forehand and husband, Jon " Lance" Lancelot Brown, Sr.



Bobbie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Brown (Susan); daughter, Patricia Hebert (Derek); grandchildren, Brett, Bradley and Victoria Brown; brother, Ray Forehand (Crystal) and former son-in-law, Kevin Brown.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.



A funeral procession will leave Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 9:30 am for a graveside service held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery.