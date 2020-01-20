|
|
Barbara Cofty Jones
Molino - 07/12/1931 to 01/19/2020
Barbara C. Jones born July 12, 1931 in Colquitt, GA passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Barbara graduated from Troy University and taught 5th grade school in Escambia County for 30 years. She was loved by her family and many friends. Barbara was very big on family and family coming together. She is now with Dan the Love of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Dan" Currie Jones; father, W.O. Cofty; and mother, Rannie Rawls Cofty.
Barbara is survived by her children, Dan (Lynn) Jones; Arleen (Ronnie) Keck; and Mark Jones; grandchildren, Lezlie McLaughlan and Jason Keck; and great grandchildren, Raeann and Thomas McLaughlan.
She will be missed greatly. We Love You, Mom!
Funeral services will be held at 10AM, Wed., 22, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Jimmy Cook officiating. Burial will be held at 3PM in Rawls Cemetery, Colquitt, GA.
The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM on Tues., Jan. 21, 2020 at the funeral Home.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020