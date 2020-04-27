|
Barbara "Bobbie" Frances Ward Montoya
Barbara "Bobbie" Frances Ward Montoya passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 12 in Jacksonville. A Pensacola native from a long line of Pensacolians, her heart never left while her Navy aviator husband sent her far from home. She leaves behind her husband, Anthony James Montoya and their children: Matthew and Natalie and four beautiful grandchildren. A celebration of her life is being planned for later in the year where she will be returned to her home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020