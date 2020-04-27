Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Frances Ward "Bobbie" Montoya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Frances Ward "Bobbie" Montoya Obituary
Barbara "Bobbie" Frances Ward Montoya

Barbara "Bobbie" Frances Ward Montoya passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 12 in Jacksonville. A Pensacola native from a long line of Pensacolians, her heart never left while her Navy aviator husband sent her far from home. She leaves behind her husband, Anthony James Montoya and their children: Matthew and Natalie and four beautiful grandchildren. A celebration of her life is being planned for later in the year where she will be returned to her home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -