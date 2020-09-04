1/1
Barbara Isiminger
1947 - 2020
Barbara Isiminger

Pensacola - Barbara Stromberg Isiminger, 72, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Barbara was born in Pensacola, Florida on November 12, 1947 to Arthur and Katie Stromberg.

She was a member and Wedding Director at St. Luke United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and BUNCO enthusiast. Above all, Barbara was an Ovarian Cancer Warrior.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Katie Stromberg; brother, Arthur Stromberg, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul Isiminger; daughters, Theresa Williams and husband, Tucker; Ashley Cochran and husband, Geoffrey; grandchildren, Savannah Cochran (10) and Stone Williams (6).

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their heartfelt care and compassion during this time.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:45am. Funeral service begins at 12:45pm with burial to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1394 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, Florida 32514.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
