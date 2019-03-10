Barbara Jane Green Yohanan



Pensacola - Barbara Jane Yohanan CDR (NC) USNR, 91 passed away unexpectedly at Sacred Heart Hospital. February 26, 2019. She was born the only child of Marcus and Margaret Green on January 7, 1928 in Sanford Fl. She graduated from Smyrna Tn. High School. After graduation from St.Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in Nashville, Tn. She worked at hospitals in Chicago and Jacksonville Fl. until joining the Navy Nurse Corps in 1957. Barbara served in multiple Naval Hospitals, Camp Pendleton, Lejeune, Subic Bay P.I., Japan, and Oakland Ca. mainly as an operating room nurse. After her marriage she transferred to the Naval Reserves and returned to Nashville Tn. until her retirement in 1988 and moved to Pensacola, Fl. She enjoyed her home, garden, friends and especially her Book Club ladies.



She is predeceased by her parents and daughter Emily Smith. Barbara's always smiling face and gracious manner will be greatly missed by those left behind, her grandson Marcus Goins of Statesboro, Ga. and her dear friends Bill and JoAnn Taylor, JoAnn Kelly, Laurie Neeb, Napoleon her precious cat and many other friends and neighbors.



Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Monday March 11 at 1030. Those who wish to be in the procession should be at Baywiew by 9:45am.



Barbara's family extends special thanks to the entire staff at Summer Vista Assisted Living which was her home for the past three years and Covenant Hospice for her final care.



Memorials can be made to Women in Military Service Memorial 200 N Glebe Rd. Suite 400 Arlington Va. 22203, Hotel for Dogs and Cats on Creighton Rd. Pensacola or a .



Bayview Fisher- Pou Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary