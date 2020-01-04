|
Barbara Jean Williams Hubbard-Wimer
Barbara Jean Williams Hubbard-Wimer, 75, passed away peacefully on December 31st at home with her husband holding her hand. She was such a great lady to have been able to share part of our lives with. Barb had fought cancer with bravery & grace for almost 8 years with much success. Born in Pensacola, the youngest of Joe & Agnes Williams, sister of Ray, Joe, and Beverly; Barb loved the fact that she was a native Floridian. Barb married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Tom Hubbard, had 2 great sons, Thomas and Joe, and 9 beautiful grandchildren. After the premature passing of Dr. Tom in 1996, a friendship of many years developed into a loving relationship with Art Wimer & they were married in 2001. Barbara was one of the most involved ladies one has ever known….she was an elementary school teacher in the 70's & 80's and did countless hours of charity work for the following years. Barb enjoyed tennis, golf and later Mahjong with her countless number of friends. Barb's devotion to family was a major part of her identity. There was nothing better for her than family gatherings, she loved them all. Barbara was the epitome of a true lady, always greeted people with a smile & open heart. She was loved by numerous and will be missed by a countless many.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020