Barbara P. Stewart
Barbara Ann (Parks) Stewart, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bay Breeze Nursing Facility after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born December 2, 1930 in Greensboro, NC Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John P. "Jeb" Stewart, her parents Baxter and Annie Parks, her brother Frank Parks and her sister Helen Kirkland. Barbara graduated from high school in Greensboro, NC. While working at Belks Dept. Store she met a co-worker for lunch and later that day announced to her parents that she had met the man she was going to marry. Jeb and Barbara were married for 62 years. Thanks to a career in the United States Air Force they traveled the world before retiring in Gulf Breeze, FL in 1968. At the age of 52 Barbara pursued a nursing career by graduating from PJC with her degree as an LPN. She was employed by Sacred Heart Hospital for many years before retiring. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Warren Crispens, her children Tim (Doreen) Stewart, Debbie (Bruce) Craul, Crista (Tom) Dozier and Buddy (Marcia) Stewart. Barbara had 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren she loved dearly. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bill Lamont officiating. A time for visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019