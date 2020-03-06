|
Barbara Peterson Trahan
Pensacola - On February 29, 2020, Barbara Trahan, native of Pensacola, went to be with Jesus and her family in Heaven. There was certainly a large welcoming party beyond those gates! Barbara was the middle child and only daughter to Myrtle (Tiny) Livingston and Lt. Cmdr. Richard (Pete) Peterson. Born in 1945, she made many memories traveling with her military family during her childhood. Their service took them to Hawaii, Guam, Midway, California, Virginia, New Jersey and back to Florida.
Barbara graduated from both Escambia HS and the PJC/Sacred Heart Hospital nursing program in the 1960's. She enjoyed her many years working at Lakeview Center and West Florida Hospital. Barbara was especially proud of the volunteer work she did for the Crisis Help Line and the local hospitals. She made friends wherever she went. Barbara was always willing to share her beliefs and thoughts with anyone willing to sit and chat. Her friends enjoyed her company and always complimented her contagious smile and kind spirit.
Barbara was deeply proud of her two daughters and absolutely adored her three precious grandchildren. They brightened her days and made her laugh. She always said her greatest life treasures called her Grammy.
In her honor, Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (Pensacola) on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Presiding celebrant will be the Most Reverend Martin D. Holley. Her committal of ashes service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara asked that you please take a loved one to dinner or visit an ailing friend.
1 Corinthians 2:9 What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived - the things God has prepared for those who love him.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 22, 2020