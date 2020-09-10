Barbara W. Page
Pace - Barbara Woerner Page,74, wife, mother, best friend, grandmother and lover of all animals great and small, passed into the Lord's hands, Monday, September 7, 2020 after a determined fight against cancer. She was surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Pace, FL.
She was born on September 27, 1945 to Albert and Margaret Woerner in Newark, NJ, but considered herself a Pensacola native as the family moved when she was one.
She was a graduate from Pensacola High School (1965) and Brenau Academy in Gainesville, GA. She also attended Pensacola Jr. College. She worked for her father at Woerner's Restaurant in Pensacola and Woerner Construction Co. She helped build and manage the Colony House Apartments on Scenic Hwy and Bay Oaks Apartments on Langley Ave in Pensacola, among others. She was also successful as a Realtor.
Her passion for animals included breeding and showing Shih Tzu dogs for about 30 years. Showtime Shih Tzu was her breeding/showing program that produced many pure bred, registered and championed dogs as well as many ribbons and awards. Her dogs were part of the family at every stage and she had many repeat buyers that knew she bred responsibly and produced quality dogs. Her dogs are living all over the world; Greece, Holland, Germany and all over the United States. She also was a Volunteer Wildlife Rescuer and took care of many baby squirrels and birds. Later in life, she rediscovered her inner Cowgirl and her love for horses. She loved her Tennessee Walkers and trail riding with her husband was one of the great loves of her life. The Great Smoky Mountain National Park was her last adventure before her sickness became too great for her to ride. She still enjoyed sitting with and taking care of her horses until she became too weak to do so. We know that she is riding into the sunset with the wind in her hair and a Willie Nelson song in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her son, Albert James Page; daughter, Roxanne Shaw of Bern, Switzerland; her parents and many furry creatures that will surely be happy to greet her again.
She is survived by a beloved husband of 54 years; Wiley C. "Buddy" Page, Sr.; son, Wiley Page (Beth) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Cyndy Page of Athens, GA; two granddaughters who she adored, Shelby and Savanna Page; sister, Judy Woerner of Pensacola and brother, Wayne Woerner.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
. We will celebrate her life as soon as we are able to safely.
We would like to thank all of her doctors, nurses and the wonderful staff at Vitas Hospice for their sincere and compassionate care during her final days.