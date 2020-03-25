|
|
Barry B. Grier
Pensacola - Barry B. Grier, 63, gained his heavenly wings on March 23. Barry was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL and a graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of '75. He started his career as an employee with the City of Pensacola transitioning to ECUA upon creation, retiring after 25 years of service. Barry was married to Dena Grier and together they raised 5 children Haley, Jonas, Devon, Paige and Brya. His siblings are Aristine Davis, Rev Timothy Grier, and Johnny Grier. Barry was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic church. Viewing will be held at Joe Morris Friday from 12 - 9 and graveside service Saturday March 28 11am at Holy Cross.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020