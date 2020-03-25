Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross
Barry B. Grier Obituary
Barry B. Grier

Pensacola - Barry B. Grier, 63, gained his heavenly wings on March 23. Barry was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL and a graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of '75. He started his career as an employee with the City of Pensacola transitioning to ECUA upon creation, retiring after 25 years of service. Barry was married to Dena Grier and together they raised 5 children Haley, Jonas, Devon, Paige and Brya. His siblings are Aristine Davis, Rev Timothy Grier, and Johnny Grier. Barry was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic church. Viewing will be held at Joe Morris Friday from 12 - 9 and graveside service Saturday March 28 11am at Holy Cross.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
