Benjamin A. Austin
Cantonment - Benjamin A. Austin, 93, of Cantonment, FL passed away on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020.
Mr. Austin was born Aug. 7, 1926 in Opp, AL to the late Benjamin and Josephine Austin. He worked at Gulf Power for 42 years; and Gulf Power Credit Union and Pfeffer Drugs. He was a long-time member of East Brent Baptist Church and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughters, Diane and Linda, a brother and a nephew.
He is survived by his wife, Laureta; Daughters, Carol, Frankie (Richard), Patrice (Monte), Jeralyn (Roc); grandchildren, Ben(DaLisa), Sonya (Marty), Rachel (Ron), Amy, Erin (Cole), Anna (Nick), Ro, Noah; Great grandchildren, Kara (Tyler), Arianne (Skylar), Elijah, Ezra, Delilah; son-in-law, Jim; Aunt, Louise; nieces, Darlene (David), and Vivian (David).
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Tues., Feb. 25, 2020 at East Brent Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Patterson and Dr. Roc Collins officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Interment will take place in Bayview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the .
Entrusted with arrangements is Faith Chapel Funeral Home, South.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020