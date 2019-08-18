Services
Benjamin "Ben" W. McLeod, III

Pensacola, FL - Benjamin Watt McLeod, III, 75, of Pensacola, FL, passed away at home on August 14, 2019.

He was born May 12, 1944 in Pensacola. He graduated from Pensacola High School and attended The University of Alabama. Starting as a walk-on, he earned a football scholarship and played on the 1964 and 1965 national championship teams under coach Paul Bear Bryant. Ben began his high school football coaching career in Berry, AL before moving home to continue coaching and teaching in the Escambia County school system. Ben was a lifelong fisherman and an avid hunter. After retiring, he ran The Highlander charter boat business out of Orange Beach, AL. He was a compassionate, genuine, and loving man who never met a stranger and would give or do anything for his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Watt McLeod, Jr. and Katie Pittman McLeod.

He is survived by his twin sister, Katie Patricia McLeod, former spouse Jane McDanal McLeod; children, Mary Ben Fitts (Tom), Benjamin Shane McLeod (Michelle), and Benjamin Watt McLeod, IV (Mande); eight grandchildren, Jacob Woollen Fitts, Judson Palmer Fitts, Katharine Lane Fitts, Connor Wallis McLeod (Madalyn Rose Campbell), Skyler Anne McLeod, Tanner Aiden McLeod, Sarah Frances McLeod, Elliott Judson McLeod and one great-granddaughter; Bentleigh Anne McLeod.

Visitation will be 10:00 am until the Funeral Services at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19th at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL. The Rev. Jason Adams and Brother Gordan Wallis will officiate.

Pallbearers are Jack Robertson, Cleveland Robertson, Jim Robertson, Connor McLeod, Jacob Fitts, Robert Swann, and Dennis Treigle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 257 E. Lee St. #A, Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
