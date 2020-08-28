Benny Earl Barnes
Benny Earl Barnes, born May 6,1934, passed away August 18, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Edna Earle, son, Keith and wife, Beth and granddaughter Chelsea at his side.
Mr. Barnes was born in Santa Rosa County, and had been a member of the Century community since 1960 coming from the Byrneville area. He was a veteran of the United States Marines, and had worked at Monsanto as a power house operator. After retiring early Mr. Barnes became involved in politics in Century, believing he could make a difference in a small slowly dying town. He worked hard to bring growth to Century and it began to grow and thrive. He served as councilman and Mayor of Century for 13 years. Mr. Barnes was a member of Community of Christ Church of Atmore where he served as an Elder and pastor as long as able. He loved the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Martha French Barnes and eight siblings.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Edna Earle Barnes of Century, FL; son, Keith (Beth) Barnes of Ft. Walton Beach, FL who he loved and was proud of the man he has become and wife Beth who he enjoyed calling his "favorite" daughter-in-law and the mutual teasing; little sister, Catherine (Larry) Balkcom of Perry, FL; granddaughter, Chelsea Barnes of Ft, Walton Beach , FL that lit up his life and brought so much love and joy to him especially during his illness; and grandson Luke Barnes of Wichita, KS who he loved and taught many things about life and was especially proud of his athletic accomplishments as well as two great-grandsons; many nieces and nephews, numerous other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date by Mr. Barnes family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you honor his memory with donations to the campgrounds he loved so much, Bluff Springs Camp Grounds.
Mailing address: BSCG 1300 Liahona Trail McDavid, FL 32568
