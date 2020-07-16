Benton David Blake



The family of Benton David Blake are grieved to share that our very dear brother, uncle, and friend has passed on from this life and into the waiting arms of our loved ones, already passed. David spent most of his life in Pensacola. He attended elementary school at St. John's then Catholic High School where he was MVP of the football team for two seasons. He attended Troy State and Southern Miss before graduating from St Bernard College in Cullman, AL. For many years he was a manager in the Auto Salvage business, in Miami, Tallahassee, and finishing his career in Pensacola with Manheim Auto Auction. David is remembered as a great athlete in his youth, a truly kind and caring son, brother, and uncle with a dry sense of humor. He was an animal lover like no other.



David was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Dolly Blake. He is survived by siblings Bobby, Tommy, Drew, Mary Hardin, Chris and Paul and more nieces, nephews and cousins than can be listed here. We will dearly miss him. Funeral arrangements TBA.









