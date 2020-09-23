1/1
Bernard Bodree Jr.
1930 - 2020
Bernard Bodree, Jr.

Pensacola - May 24, 1930 - September 15, 2020

Bernard (Ben) Bodree, born May 24, 1930, in Pensacola, FL, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Surrounded by family in his home, Ben died of complications from diabetes.

Ben was predeceased by his parents Bernard Bodree, Sr. and Helen Cobb Bodree; his brother, Charles Anthony Bodree, Sr.; his son, Michael Andrew Bodree, Sr.; and niece, Deborah Bodree Edwards.

Ben will be forever remembered by his wife of seventy years, Nell Miller Bodree and his children Gay (Tony) Brewton and Lista Bodree, daughter-in-law; his siblings, Art (Judy) Bodree, Brenda Yohan, Jeanette Engelhardt, Bobby (Rita) Bodree, Pamela Boudreaux, and sister-in-law Joann Bodree.

Ben will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren: Rocky (Lindsay) Bodree, Ben (Tiffany) Bodree, Kit (Blakleigh) Bodree, J.D. (Kayla) Bodree, Brittney (David) Cobb, Summer (Jonathan) Rogers, and Austin (Amanda) Brewton; his fourteen great-grandchildren: Jaeda, Carter, Tenleigh, Alexandria, Jolie, Isabella, Peyton, Emmy, Duece, Tate, Angelique, Annaleigh, Carson, Everly-Mae, and Tucker, the grand dog.

"We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa."

Many nieces and nephews will also miss Uncle Ben.

Founding Bodree Printing Company, Inc. in 1964, Ben operated the business for fifty-five years. In 1990, Ben served as Potentate of the Hadji Temple. Well done, good and faithful servant.

A celebration of Ben's life was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Faith Chapel North at 2:00 with Dave Snyder officiating. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the celebration.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
