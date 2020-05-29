Bernard Ralph Graves
Bernard Ralph Graves

January 24, 1935 to May 21, 2020

Bernard Ralph Graves was born January 24, 1935 to the late Fred and Pauline Graves in Freeman, WV., the fifth of 11 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, all 10 siblings and son, Mark D. Graves.

After retiring with 38 years combined US Navy and Civil Service, he worked an additional 10 years as a Courier.

Bernard was a loving husband and family man. He enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, fishing, bowling, pool shooting, watching boxing and his other favorite TV programs.

He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church where he sanged with the Male Chorus.

He is survived by his wife, Bari Kittrell Graves; daughters: Liza (Darryl) Riley, Pensacola, Fl; Charlotte Hooks, Boynton Beach, Fl; Brenda Graves, Key West, Fl. Sons: Bernard Ralph Graves, Jr. and Kelvin Graves both of Key West, Fl., grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Memorial Service at Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home, Mon, June 01, 2020 at 10a followed by internment at Barrancas National Cemetery.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
