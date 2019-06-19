|
Bernice Freeman
Pensacola - Bernice Agnes Freeman, age 80 of Pensacola, Florida died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Specialty Health and Rehab.She is survived by her Loving Daughter, Jeannie Freeman and Her Sister, June Brazwell A service celebrating her life will be at 11AM on Thursday, June 20 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Visitation for friends will begin at 10AM also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Glen Anderson officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 19, 2019