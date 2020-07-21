1/1
Bernice Lewis Kennedy
Bernice Lewis Kennedy

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Mrs. Bernice Lewis Kennedy answered the call from the Lord to take her rest. She was born in Dixon Mills, AL to the late Ozie Lewis and Louise Lewis. In Pensacola, FL she met and married the love of her life Mr. David Lee Kennedy. To this union, two children were born. She attended and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola. Mrs. Kennedy worked for the Escambia County School Board, Escambia County Transit Authority, and JC Penney. She will also be remembered as a nurturing childcare provider.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Ozie and Louise Lewis; her husband, David Lee Kennedy; six brothers, Joe Lewis, Willie James (W.J.) Lewis Sr., Emerson Lewis, James Lewis, Robert Lewis, and Tommie James (T.J.) Lewis; Two sisters, Thelma Lewis and Mildred Lewis; one brother-in-law, Ernest Blackmon; one sister-in-law, Mary Lewis

Bernice Lewis Kennedy leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, David Gerald Kennedy of Pensacola, FL, Jason Leonardo (Althea) Kennedy of Orlando, FL; two grandsons, Jason Maxwell Kennedy and Alex Jason Kennedy of Orlando, FL; goddaughter, Tharii Hill of Atlanta, GA; sister, Gertha Blackmon of Hackensack, NJ; brothers, Roy (Sharon) Lewis, Pensacola, FL, Phillip Lewis and Chestine Lewis both of Hackensack, NJ; sister-in-laws, Lillie Lewis of Pensacola, FL, Allie D. Lewis of Dixion Mills, AL, Ardella (Earl) McDole of Pensacola, FL; brother-in-law, Clemmie (Michelle) Kennedy of Charlotte, NC, and a host of nieces and nephews

Services will be held at Joe Morris Funeral Home Chapel Pensacola, FL on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11a.m.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home
701 N. Devilliers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
July 21, 2020
We fondly remember Bernice as a member of our Antioch Church Family, and we will miss her warm smile and kind spirit. We extend our love, prayers, and condolences to the family.
Cecil & Gloria McLeod
Friend
