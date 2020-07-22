Berry R. Allen, Sr.



Pensacola - Berry R. Allen, Sr. of Pensacola passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he met and married the love of his life Patricia. Berry and Patricia moved to Gulf Breeze in 1955 and together established Data Realty. They also owned a Tastee Freeze before Berry went to work for the State of Florida as a property appraiser until his retirement. Berry loved to make things with his hands and spent lots of time in his woodworking and metal shops. He was a ham radio operator and collected model trains. He lived a life of extraordinary faith. After losing Patricia in 2000, Berry found in comfort and purpose in caring for his horses Santana, Magic and Kay. Berry is survived by his children Sarah (Raymond), Jane (Boo), Berry, Jr. (Michelle) and Calvin, grandchildren Raymond, Jr., Cheryl, Carrie, Bryan, Stephanie, Scott and Forrest and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Patricia, his daughter Mary Lou and granddaughter Carol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store