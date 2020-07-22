1/1
Berry R. Allen Sr.
1929 - 2020
Berry R. Allen, Sr.

Pensacola - Berry R. Allen, Sr. of Pensacola passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he met and married the love of his life Patricia. Berry and Patricia moved to Gulf Breeze in 1955 and together established Data Realty. They also owned a Tastee Freeze before Berry went to work for the State of Florida as a property appraiser until his retirement. Berry loved to make things with his hands and spent lots of time in his woodworking and metal shops. He was a ham radio operator and collected model trains. He lived a life of extraordinary faith. After losing Patricia in 2000, Berry found in comfort and purpose in caring for his horses Santana, Magic and Kay. Berry is survived by his children Sarah (Raymond), Jane (Boo), Berry, Jr. (Michelle) and Calvin, grandchildren Raymond, Jr., Cheryl, Carrie, Bryan, Stephanie, Scott and Forrest and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Patricia, his daughter Mary Lou and granddaughter Carol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
July 23, 2020
Being a new appraiser with FDOT, I worked with Berry from 1967 to 1973, considering him a mentor. Rest in Peace good friend, Gene Presley
Eugene Presley
Acquaintance
