1/1
Bertha Mae Scott-Hawthorne
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Mae Scott-Hawthorne

Pensacola - Bertha Mae Scott-Hawthorne, a native of Pensacola, FL, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Bertha is the older of two children, born Sunday, December 30, 1928, to Mr. Tom Scott and Mrs. Sadie B. Scott-Vaughn. She enjoyed her childhood sharing a loving bond with family, especially her brother Leon Scott.

Bertha was educated in the Escambia County School District and a 1946 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Subsequently, she attended Cosmetology School and became certified as cosmetologist.

Bertha met and married Elmer Hawthorne, and to that union was born two daughters, Valerie and Milessa Hawthorne. Bertha was a caring and kind woman whose purpose was to help everyone who needed it, she had a giving heart and willing hand.

Bertha was preceded in eternal rest by her parents, Mr. Tom Scott and Mrs. Sadie B. Scott-Vaughn, brother, Leon Scott and son-in-law, Bishop Ronnie A. Nesbitt, Sr.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Valerie Benain, Milessa Nesbitt; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. She was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.

Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home is serving the family, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 529-1233.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved