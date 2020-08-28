Bertha Mae Scott-HawthornePensacola - Bertha Mae Scott-Hawthorne, a native of Pensacola, FL, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Bertha is the older of two children, born Sunday, December 30, 1928, to Mr. Tom Scott and Mrs. Sadie B. Scott-Vaughn. She enjoyed her childhood sharing a loving bond with family, especially her brother Leon Scott.Bertha was educated in the Escambia County School District and a 1946 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Subsequently, she attended Cosmetology School and became certified as cosmetologist.Bertha met and married Elmer Hawthorne, and to that union was born two daughters, Valerie and Milessa Hawthorne. Bertha was a caring and kind woman whose purpose was to help everyone who needed it, she had a giving heart and willing hand.Bertha was preceded in eternal rest by her parents, Mr. Tom Scott and Mrs. Sadie B. Scott-Vaughn, brother, Leon Scott and son-in-law, Bishop Ronnie A. Nesbitt, Sr.Bertha leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Valerie Benain, Milessa Nesbitt; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. She was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home is serving the family, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 529-1233.