Dr. Bertram "Bert" Vivian Dannheisser, Jr.Pensacola - Bert Dannheisser loved life and lived it well. He was the consummate gentlemen, always placing the needs of others above his own. He had a great manner about him that made everyone feel comfortable in his presence. Always seeking to uplift others, he never complained instead downplaying his struggles throughout his courageous two-decade battle with Parkinson's. When someone would ask Bert how he was feeling - and clearly he was suffering - his genuine response would be "I'm great, just fine," and then turn his attention to you. His signature phrase to colleagues and friends was "Onward and upward". His glass was always full, looking on the bright side and seeing the best in others.Bert died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was a great man who lived a life that made everyone better for his having been part of their world. He was a gentle father who gave his sons unconditional love, a devoted husband, a community leader, and trailblazer in local, state, and national dentistry. For all the game-changing differences he made in his community and profession, they pale in comparison to the loving and devoted father and husband he was to his sons and wife.Bertram Vivian Dannheisser, Jr., was born in Pensacola, FL on August 21, 1927, to Bertram V. Dannheisser, Sr., and Frieda Goodman Dannheisser. He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Schulein Dannheisser, for 68 years. They have three children, Dan, Tom, and Matt; three wonderful daughters-in-law, Debbie, Karen, and Tammy; seven amazing grandchildren, Laura (Joe) Young, Nicole Dannheisser, Josh Dannheisser, Leah (Ben) Fishbein, Jana (Matt) Sloan, Matthew Dannheisser, and Sam Dannheisser; five great-grandchildren, Indie Dannheisser, Lucy Young, Julianna Young, Amelia Fishbein, and Jacob Sloan; and three outstanding nieces and nephews, David (Debra) Dannheisser, Jane (Tom) Mather, and Jack Dannheisser. Equally important was their daughter-in-effect, Kim (Greg) Jernigan, who Dad treasured.Bert had a life full of amazing accomplishments, honors, and recognitions. A modest man, he would not want to draw attention to his accomplishments in an obituary. Rather, he would want you to know the things that were important to him: that he was a good son, an adoring husband, an ideal father, a proud grandfather, a Florida Gator and Pittsburg Pirate fan, a loyal friend, and someone who always placed the needs of others ahead of his own.He attended Pensacola High School excelling academically and athletically becoming a recognized tennis player later playing college tennis for Emory University. He served his country in the US Navy. While completing his dental studies at Washington University in St Louis, he met Joyce who he married in 1952. He spent his life committed to community service in leadership roles of many organizations including the Pensacola Kiwanis Club, Temple Beth El, St. Joseph Medical Clinic, Scenic Hills Country Club, Pensacola Dental Association and Florida Dental Association for which he served years as president and editor of the FDA Journal.The grandson of a German immigrant, he followed his father's service to Pensacola by providing dental care to thousands of local families over several generations. Bert's care and concern for his thousands of patients is reflected by their continuous outpouring of adoration. His tireless work on behalf of the Florida Dental Association improved the quality of care for people throughout the State. In retirement he volunteered his time for the St. Joseph Medical Clinic providing free dental care to low income and uninsured people.In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family will privately celebrate Bert's life and legacy, and they invite all of his friends and extended family to celebrate by remembering the significant impacts that he had on their lives.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 13566, Pensacola, FL 32591; Temple Beth-El - Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 800 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501; or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.Thanks Dad, we love you. Onward and upward!