Bessie Mae Marshall Dawson



Pensacola - Bessie Mae Marshall Dawson, 87, of Pensacola, FL died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Bessie was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 6, 1933. She grew up in Pensacola, and after marriage, moved to Paris Island, South Carolina and Cherry Point, North Carolina respectively. She was a member of Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church. Later, she joined Greater Union Missionary Baptist Church.



Bessie was educated in the Pensacola Public School System. She was a member of the Booker T. Washington High School class of 1951 where she was the head majorette. She attended Pensacola Junior College where she earned her Associates degree in accounting.



She worked at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola for several years. She later became employed with Sears, Roebuck and Company as an auditor. She retired from Sears in the late seventies. Some of her hobbies included playing bingo, dancing, reading, crocheting and watching game shows! Bessie also enjoyed attending plays, shows and concerts. She was the family historian and archivist with pictures dating back to the 1930's. She loved visiting family, especially her grandchildren.



Bessie was a member of the Ebony Queens, AARP and an executive committee member of the Pensacola Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women.



Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Marshall and Luella Dortch Harrison. She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Ernest Dawson and Jeffrey Eric Dawson of Pensacola, and Gregory Quinn (Jacqueline) of Shreveport, LA; three sisters: Diane Harrison and Gwendolyn H. McCormack, both of Pensacola and Deborah Thomas of East Orange, New Jersey; one aunt, Marion Dortch Cushon of Pensacola; grandchildren: Shayla K. Dawson (Jarod) Gill of San Francisco, CA, Gregory Quinn Dawson II of Dallas, TX, Ebony Nakee Dawson of Shreveport, LA, Ashanti Taylor (deceased), Javarus Murphy and Avante Taylor, both of Pensacola, Tya and T'nya Dawson of Orlando, FL., a nephew, Kendall E. Tolbert of Pensacola, and two great-grandchildren, Isla Gill and Leta Gill of San Francisco, FL and a host of cousins and friends.



Viewing will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12:00-9:00 at Joe Morris Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery.









