|
|
Bessie Rosemary Yarbrough
Pace/Gulf Breeze - Our beloved mother, Bessie Rosemary Yarbrough, passed away on September 15, 2019, in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She was born in Antwerp, Ohio, on September 29, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene James Crawford. She was the 10th child of 12 and was the last of her siblings to leave this earth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Yarbrough, and her son, David Byrd.
She is survived by her daughter, Edith English of Lilburn, GA. and her son, Kenneth Byrd of Gautier, MS, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was a faithful church member for many years of Milton Community of Christ Church. She and her husband, Walt owned and operated Yarbrough Trucking, Inc. in Pace, FL for many years prior to Walt's death.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery, Pensacola.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions may be made to the .
Friends may send condolences and share fond memories with the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019