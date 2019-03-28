Services
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
140 N. Findlay St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Gulf Breeze - BENT, Betty Alice, age 94, of Gulf Breeze, FL entered eternity March 25, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH on October 3, 1924 to the late Harry and Alice (Soeder) Robinson. Also preceding her in death is her husband Robert Emmett Bent in 1997 and brother Eugene Robinson. She is survived by her 5 children, son and long time caregiver, Bob Bent, Julie Perez, Tom Bent, Jeff Bent of Gulf Breeze, FL and Nora Neece (Mike) of Navarre, FL, Grandchildren Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Lara and Chandler and 9 Great Grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Robinson of Dayton, OH. Betty had Alzheimer's for over 30 years and we give special thanks to all the staff at Home Instead Senior Care which helped her to live in her own home all these years. The family will have viewing and greet guests on Friday from 9-9:45am, with Rosary at 9:45am at Westbrock Funeral Home 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, OH 45410. Latin Requiem Mass following at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church 140 N. Findlay St. Dayton, OH 45403. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. George Gavet F.S.S.P. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery next to her loving husband. Westbrock Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
