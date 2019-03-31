Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Betty Ann White Runyon

Betty Ann White Runyon

Pensacola - Betty Ann White-Runyon, 75, of Pensacola, has gone to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Betty was the most loving and giving wife, mother and Maw Maw! Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Early and Elizabeth White; brothers, Bobby and Billy White; son, Billy Joe Runyon; and husband, Dewey Joe Runyon. She is survived by her children, Joyce Proctor, Laurie Kalfus, Robert Johnson and Tony Williams; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many cousins.

Family and friends visitation 11am Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Trahan Funeral Home, 419 Yoakum Court, Pensacola. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetary.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
