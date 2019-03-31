|
Betty Ann White Runyon
Pensacola - Betty Ann White-Runyon, 75, of Pensacola, has gone to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Betty was the most loving and giving wife, mother and Maw Maw! Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Early and Elizabeth White; brothers, Bobby and Billy White; son, Billy Joe Runyon; and husband, Dewey Joe Runyon. She is survived by her children, Joyce Proctor, Laurie Kalfus, Robert Johnson and Tony Williams; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many cousins.
Family and friends visitation 11am Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Trahan Funeral Home, 419 Yoakum Court, Pensacola. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetary.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019