1934 - 2020
Tallahassee - Betty Bain Wasson, 85, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on April 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Corinth, Mississippi during the Great Depression on August 17, 1934.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Wasson Murray (Steve), of Tallahassee, Florida and daughter, Jennifer Wasson, of Providence, Rhode Island. She is also survived by sister Peggy Bain Hardwick (Tommy) of Corinth, Mississippi, and sister Patsy Bain Hardwick (Gene) of Corinth, Mississippi. She has one grandchild, Ryan Murray, of Tallahassee, Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Henry Lee Bain and Mary Azlee Pharr of Corinth, Mississippi. She was married until his passing in 1998 to retired Navy Captain Jim Harvey of Pensacola, Florida.

A life-long banker, she was a regional vice president of AmSouth Bank in Pensacola, Florida until her retirement in 1999. Following her retirement, she served from 2000-2016 as a development specialist for Pensacola State College.

She was a long-serving member of the Pensacola Rotary Club Suburban West.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty Wasson's name may be made to the following:

St. Mary Academy - Bay View

3070 Pawtucket Avenue

Riverside, RI 02915

Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel

19 North Palafox Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

Services to be determined.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
