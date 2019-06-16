Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Eastburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn Obituary
Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn

Gulf Breeze - Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn, 82, passed away quietly on June 5, 2019 at her home in Gulf Breeze, FL with many family members at her side including her sister Cathi Bickmore, her former husband Ralph Eastburn, and her four children Vince, Deon, Stephanie and Kenneth.

Betty was born in Pensacola, FL on January 18, 1937 and lived most of her life in Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verdon and Peter Diamond. She is survived by her former husband Ralph Eastburn whom she married September 20, 1958, four children: Vince (Jennifer) Eastburn of Sequim, WA; Deon (Alex) Varonos of Lagonissi Kalyvia, Greece; Stephanie (Robert) Middlebrook of Andover, MA; and, Kenneth (Iris) Eastburn of Gulf Breeze, FL, and by eleven grandchildren: Talia Varonos-Pavlopoulos, Shannon Mamaloukas, Hamilton Champlin, Evangelos Varonos, Raphael Varonos, Dimitri Varonos, Ashley Eastburn, Chasen Eastburn, Colleen Eastburn, Megan Eastburn and Devon Middlebrook, as well as thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way.

Betty's greatest passion was her family, and she spent a great deal of her life raising her children and helping her children raise theirs. She was an entrepreneur who started a health spa and a gourmet restaurant, and an artist who inspired others.

A private family memorial service was held on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her memory will be appreciated. https://www.lung.org/

Inurnment will be at the columbarium at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now