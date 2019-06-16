Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn



Gulf Breeze - Betty Carolyn Diamond Eastburn, 82, passed away quietly on June 5, 2019 at her home in Gulf Breeze, FL with many family members at her side including her sister Cathi Bickmore, her former husband Ralph Eastburn, and her four children Vince, Deon, Stephanie and Kenneth.



Betty was born in Pensacola, FL on January 18, 1937 and lived most of her life in Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verdon and Peter Diamond. She is survived by her former husband Ralph Eastburn whom she married September 20, 1958, four children: Vince (Jennifer) Eastburn of Sequim, WA; Deon (Alex) Varonos of Lagonissi Kalyvia, Greece; Stephanie (Robert) Middlebrook of Andover, MA; and, Kenneth (Iris) Eastburn of Gulf Breeze, FL, and by eleven grandchildren: Talia Varonos-Pavlopoulos, Shannon Mamaloukas, Hamilton Champlin, Evangelos Varonos, Raphael Varonos, Dimitri Varonos, Ashley Eastburn, Chasen Eastburn, Colleen Eastburn, Megan Eastburn and Devon Middlebrook, as well as thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way.



Betty's greatest passion was her family, and she spent a great deal of her life raising her children and helping her children raise theirs. She was an entrepreneur who started a health spa and a gourmet restaurant, and an artist who inspired others.



A private family memorial service was held on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her memory will be appreciated. https://www.lung.org/



Inurnment will be at the columbarium at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze, FL.