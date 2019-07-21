Betty Claire Nobles Dye Edwards



Pensacola - Late Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019, Betty Claire Nobles Dye Edwards conducted her first rehearsal in heaven with a quickly assembled choir of angels, singing praise to God, her Creator, Jesus Christ, her lifelong friend and the Holy Spirit, her Counselor in life.



Betty was born in Pensacola, FL on May 10, 1928 and attended Stetson University on a voice scholarship. She taught kindergarten at The Golden Rule. Betty directed various church choirs and the Zingers. She loved to sing and sang with the Navy Dance Band, the Ray Parker Band, and the Dreamliners. She worked for Mutual Federal, First Mutual, and AmSouth Bank. Betty was married to LCDR Ed Edwards, US Navy (ret.)



Betty is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Robert G. Nobles, MD and her mother, Ruth D. Nobles; her daughter, Jill Ann Dye; as well as a brother, Robert G. Nobles, Jr.



Survivors include her loving husband, LCDR Ed Edwards, US Navy (ret.) of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Polly D. Niederloh (Chuck) of Minneapolis, MN; son, Rick Dye (Patti) of Pensacola, FL; son, Mike Edwards (Sheri) of Stuart, FL; son, Chuck Edwards (Cheri) of Winter Park, FL; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held 1:00pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Jim Dietz officiating. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery.



Honorary Pallbearers will be former members of the First Mutual / AmSouth Bank, Zingers and Gadsden Street United Methodist Church Choir.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St., Pensacola, FL 32505.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Azalea Trace and Covenant Care Hospice. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 21, 2019