Betty Elizabeth Taylor Obituary
Betty Elizabeth Taylor, 84, peacefully passed away on January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was proceeded in death by her mother, father and husband. She leaves to cherish her memories five sons; five daughters; one brother; two sisters; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1pm-6pm visitation will be held at Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home, 701 N. Devilliers Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501. On Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00pm, a Celebration of Life service will be held for Mrs. Taylor at Greater White Lily Baptist Church,1350 Barth Rd, Molino, FL 32577.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
