Betty Gunter Olliff
Pensacola - Betty Gunter Olliff, 93 of Pensacola, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Betty was born on April 19, 1927, in Vidalia, GA. Pensacola was her home for the past 66 years. She was a graduate of Valdosta State College for Women. Her joy and life's passion was volunteering at her second home, First United Methodist Church, where she had been a member for over 60 years. Her life was most complete when she could spend many days a week volunteering in the company of her church family whom she loved dearly. This gave her life great joy and purpose. Betty was a giving soul…one who gave of herself with grace, humility, and the heart of a servant. She had a true gift of making others feel welcome. She was a glimpse of God to all who knew her.
Mom's love for her family was endless and overflowing with strength, joy, courage, and above all…faith. She was a true example of how to live life as a Christian. She arrives in Heaven on the wings of the prayers of all who had known her. She will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George R. Olliff, Sr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Gunter; her sister, Meg Way; and a brother, James W. Gunter, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Julie Vickery (Griff) and Bob Olliff (Janet); her grandchildren, Brett Olliff (Michelle) and Kristen Olliff (Randall); her sister-in-laws, Kathryn Olliff and Anne Moore Gunter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A very special thank you to Eretha, Annie, Wanda, Janice, and Debbie for your love and care for mom these many years.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Trust of First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.