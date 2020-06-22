Betty I. Collier Webb



Milton - Betty, 77, departed June 20, 2020. She was a wonderful housewife and mother. Betty is the daughter of C.P. and Hattie Collier.



She was preceded in death by her son, Harold, II and granddaughter, Danyel Phillips.



She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold A. Webb; daughter, Robin Flinn; daughter, Kimberly Whitfield (Tim); brother, Clifford Collier (Christine); brother, Billy Collier; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is entrusted with arrangements.



Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral begins at 11:00 with Rev. Mike Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send Gideon Bibles in memory of Betty.









