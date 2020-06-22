Betty I. Collier Webb
1942 - 2020
Betty I. Collier Webb

Milton - Betty, 77, departed June 20, 2020. She was a wonderful housewife and mother. Betty is the daughter of C.P. and Hattie Collier.

She was preceded in death by her son, Harold, II and granddaughter, Danyel Phillips.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold A. Webb; daughter, Robin Flinn; daughter, Kimberly Whitfield (Tim); brother, Clifford Collier (Christine); brother, Billy Collier; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is entrusted with arrangements.

Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral begins at 11:00 with Rev. Mike Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send Gideon Bibles in memory of Betty.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
