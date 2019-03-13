Betty Jane Solchenberger



Pensacola - Betty Jane Caro Solchenberger, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in the company of loved ones. She was born December 28th, 1929 to the late Leonard Morgan and Violet M. Caro. She was a native of Pensacola, a life time member of the Myrtle Grove community, a graduate of Pensacola High School, class of 1948 and a founding parish member of Little Flower Catholic Church.



She is now reunited with her devoted husband of 54 years, Leonard Earl Solchenberger, Sr., her sons Clifton Morgan and George Solchenberger, her parents and sisters Mary Yvonne D'Arcy and Viola Francis Collins, as well as, many other relatives and friends gone before her.



She is survived by her son Len Solchenberger, daughter Jane McCoy, grandsons Lenny Solchenberger, Mac McCoy (Kayla) and Morgan Solchenberger, granddaughter Shane Ann Pond (Travis), and great grandsons Traven and Trenton Pond.



She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her faith and devotion to her children. Forever remaining in the mind and hearts of those who knew and loved her, her two favorite sayings, "Hugs are better than drugs" and "Life is Amazing." Life is amazing.



May she rest in peace and in the arms of Our Loving God, until we see her again.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Thursday March 14th, preceded by the Rosary at 1:30pm. Burial to follow at Myrtle Grove United Methodist Cemetery, Pensacola, FL. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary