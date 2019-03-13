Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Solchenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Solchenberger


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane Solchenberger Obituary
Betty Jane Solchenberger

Pensacola - Betty Jane Caro Solchenberger, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in the company of loved ones. She was born December 28th, 1929 to the late Leonard Morgan and Violet M. Caro. She was a native of Pensacola, a life time member of the Myrtle Grove community, a graduate of Pensacola High School, class of 1948 and a founding parish member of Little Flower Catholic Church.

She is now reunited with her devoted husband of 54 years, Leonard Earl Solchenberger, Sr., her sons Clifton Morgan and George Solchenberger, her parents and sisters Mary Yvonne D'Arcy and Viola Francis Collins, as well as, many other relatives and friends gone before her.

She is survived by her son Len Solchenberger, daughter Jane McCoy, grandsons Lenny Solchenberger, Mac McCoy (Kayla) and Morgan Solchenberger, granddaughter Shane Ann Pond (Travis), and great grandsons Traven and Trenton Pond.

She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her faith and devotion to her children. Forever remaining in the mind and hearts of those who knew and loved her, her two favorite sayings, "Hugs are better than drugs" and "Life is Amazing." Life is amazing.

May she rest in peace and in the arms of Our Loving God, until we see her again.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Thursday March 14th, preceded by the Rosary at 1:30pm. Burial to follow at Myrtle Grove United Methodist Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now