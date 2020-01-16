Services
Baldwin Community Chapel
810 W Hurricane Rd
Bay Minette, AL 36507
(251) 937-6817
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
South Side Baptist Church
323 W Michigan Ave
Foley, FL
View Map
Betty Jean Barnett


1935 - 2020
Betty Jean Barnett Obituary
Betty Jean Barnett

Pensacola - Betty Jean Barnett (Wells) departed us on January 12, 2020 with her family by her side at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. She was born on March 22, 1935 in Foley Alabama to Alec and Lula D. Barnett. She was the oldest of ten children and mother to 4 daughters and 1 son. She was a dedicated member of Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church located in Pensacola, Fl and served many roles as a parent volunteer for the Escambia County School System.

Funeral Services will be held at South Side Baptist Church located at 323 W Michigan Ave, Foley, Al on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Final arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Community Chapel

In Lieu of flowers donations can be sent to South Side Baptist Church (Church Fund) 323 W Michigan Ave, Foley, Al 36535.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
