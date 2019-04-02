Betty Jean Bright



Pensacola - Betty was born as the youngest child of Charlie & Della Berryhill on January 19, 1930 in Maysville OK.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



She was a 1948 graduate of Pontotoc (MS) High School. She married Abner "Ace" Bright in 1953 in Memphis TN where she attended secretarial school and Ace served in the Navy. During Ace's long Navy career the family traveled and lived all over the country and world. At the time of his death, they had been married for 42 years. She will be lovingly remembered as a great mom, quilter, gardener, home cook, and for her quick wit and love of her family over herself. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling, reading, cheering for the New Orleans Saints, and solving crossword puzzles.



Betty is survived by her children Vicky Garrett (Philip), Barry Bright (Fran), Janet Bright, and David Bright (Marsha), 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for their support, especially her nurse Adam Willis, and aides Brittinie Gleason and Sabriné Bassett, who brought compassionate joy and love with every visit.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3rd, 8:30-10:00am at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 100 Beverly Pkwy. A graveside service will follow at 11am at Barrancas National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



