|
|
Betty Jean Couch
Pensacola - 1933 - 2019
Betty Jean Couch, 85, of Pensacola passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019
Mrs. Couch was a native of Opp, AL., but had resided in Pensacola for most of her life.
She was a member of Pensacola Baptist Temple. Betty loved working at the church and spending time with her church family.
Mrs. Couch was preceded in death by her parents James Elbert and Franzinnie Jordan, her husband Robert and her sisters Jeanette Blackwell and Gida Albright.
She is survived by her son Jordan Lynn (Tammy) Couch, a sister Mary Griffith and brother-in-law Gordon Couch M.D.
Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home chapel with visitation the same day beginning at 9:30 am until service time. Officiating will be Pastor Glenn Anderson.
Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery.
To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019