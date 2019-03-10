Services
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
Betty Couch
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Jean Couch


1933 - 2019
Betty Jean Couch Obituary
Betty Jean Couch

Pensacola - 1933 - 2019

Betty Jean Couch, 85, of Pensacola passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019

Mrs. Couch was a native of Opp, AL., but had resided in Pensacola for most of her life.

She was a member of Pensacola Baptist Temple. Betty loved working at the church and spending time with her church family.

Mrs. Couch was preceded in death by her parents James Elbert and Franzinnie Jordan, her husband Robert and her sisters Jeanette Blackwell and Gida Albright.

She is survived by her son Jordan Lynn (Tammy) Couch, a sister Mary Griffith and brother-in-law Gordon Couch M.D.

Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home chapel with visitation the same day beginning at 9:30 am until service time. Officiating will be Pastor Glenn Anderson.

Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery.

To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
