|
|
Betty Jean Hayes McMillan
Pace - Betty Jean McMillan, age 85, of Pace, FL passed away May 1, 2019 at Covenant Hospice. Ms. McMillan was born in Chumuckla on January 24, 1934 to Sidney Hayes and Ruth William Hayes. She graduated from Chumuckla High School in 1953. She graduated from Tallahassee School of Beauty in 1955.
Ms. McMillan had many career changes throughout the years. She was a professionally trained beautician, a housewife, manager of a fitness salon, library clerk, inventory clerk and sales clerk at Walmart. She also sold Avon and was a member of the presidents club.
She is preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Ruth Hayes. Her sisters, Ruth Wynell Salter (J.D.) and Maunette Luker (Leonard) and her son-in-law, John C. Spencer.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Spencer, her son, Stan (Ann); her son, Greg; her daughter, Sandra Elliott (Bill); her grandchildren, Kyle Elliott (Brittany); Linzy Garza (Ezekial): her great-grandchild, Alexis Elliott; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:00 pm at the Chapel of National Cremation & Burial Society with her nephew, the Honorable Reverend Michael Williams, Sr. Ph.D. officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stanley McMillan, Gregory McMillan, William Elliott, Kyle Elliott and Ezekial Garza.
Special thanks to West Florida Hospital and to Covenant Hospice for their care and compassion.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm.
National Cremation & Burial Society of Milton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 3, 2019