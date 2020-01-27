Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Betty Lee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Lee


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Lee Obituary
Betty Jean Lee

Pensacola - Betty Jean Lee, 84, of Pensacola, FL passed away on January 26, 2020.

Betty was born on November 19, 1935 in Tallahassee, FL to W.E and Louise Clark. She was the oldest of three children. Betty was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Betty worked at Gayfers and Waterfront Rescue Mission for a number of years. Her main focus was her family. Dick and Betty were married for 57 years. She loved her family very much and enjoyed being with them whether traveling, holidays and other family gatherings, grilling and cooking poulet et riz outdoors.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; son, Rocky; husband, Dick and her brother Bill.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Fisher (Dusty) of Pensacola, Vicki White (Dewey) of Pensacola; brother, Howard Clark (Bonnie) of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Jason Fisher (Holly) of Brentwood, TN, Brandon Fisher of Cypress, TX, Candice Taylor (Cody) of Pensacola, Lauren Noblitt (Leah) of Pensacola, Austin White of Pensacola; five great grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or a .

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm until the memorial service begins at 2:00 pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now