Betty Jean Lee
Pensacola - Betty Jean Lee, 84, of Pensacola, FL passed away on January 26, 2020.
Betty was born on November 19, 1935 in Tallahassee, FL to W.E and Louise Clark. She was the oldest of three children. Betty was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Betty worked at Gayfers and Waterfront Rescue Mission for a number of years. Her main focus was her family. Dick and Betty were married for 57 years. She loved her family very much and enjoyed being with them whether traveling, holidays and other family gatherings, grilling and cooking poulet et riz outdoors.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; son, Rocky; husband, Dick and her brother Bill.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Fisher (Dusty) of Pensacola, Vicki White (Dewey) of Pensacola; brother, Howard Clark (Bonnie) of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Jason Fisher (Holly) of Brentwood, TN, Brandon Fisher of Cypress, TX, Candice Taylor (Cody) of Pensacola, Lauren Noblitt (Leah) of Pensacola, Austin White of Pensacola; five great grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or a .
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm until the memorial service begins at 2:00 pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020