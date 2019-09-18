|
Betty Jo Barnes
Pensacola - Betty Jo Barnes, 82, of Pensacola went to her Heavenly home on September 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Samson, AL and married Jerald Barnes on December 17, 1954. She was a homemaker and for many years ran a daycare center in her home where she lovingly cared for numerous children. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and sewing, and was a member of the African Violet Society of Pensacola. She was currently a member of Olive Baptist Church and had prior been a longtime member of Scenic Heights Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was involved in Women's Missions ministries.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Barnes.
She is survived by her 5 children, Cathy Blake (Randy - deceased) of Pensacola, Cindy Hinote of Pensacola, Ken Barnes (Shelby) of Spanish Fort, AL, Tommy Barnes of Pensacola, and Trish Foxworth of Pensacola; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5-7pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church in Passmore Hall with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bryan Hinote, Brandon Blake, Shane Barnes, Corey Barnes, Stephen Foxworth, and Zachary Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice Foundation, https://www.curohealthservices.com/donate.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice, Dr. Adam Tarnosky, and family friend and caregiver, Pam Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019