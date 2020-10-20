Mrs. Betty L. Bubien



Millbrook, AL - Mrs. Betty L. Bubien age 96, a resident of Millbrook, AL formerly of Pensacola, FL., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her daughter's home in Millbrook, AL. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry May officiating. Interment will be in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL on Thursday., October 29, 2020 at 11:30a.m. Mrs. Bubien was born in Camden, NJ on September 2, 1924, she married Richard Bubien on October 3, 1953 and moved to Pensacola ,FL where they became lifelong residents. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Bubien, parents Walter and Ruth Poore, brother Walt Poore, son-in-law Charlie Ray, special aunt Catherine Abbott, special friend Dot Lamar Leitch and numerous close friends. She is survived by her sister Joanne Tiedeken (Joe), six loving children Donna L. Ray, Joseph Fabbo (Paulette), Rick Bubien, Lisa Whitmire, Mike Bubien and Dinks Bubien. Her grandchildren Greg Wilson (Julie), Stephanie Baltzell (Russell), Scott Carlson, Shelley James (Michael), Jennifer Estares (Mike), Matt Bubien, Adam Bubien and Justin Bubien, Rachel Whitmire, Carla Urquhart (Joe), Brian and Dan Whitmire, Ashley Szuch (Harrison) and Shelby Bubien. Great grandchildren Chuck and Nelda Wilson, Zara and Sophie Baltzell, Jess and Taylor James, Bella and Ava Estares, Jacob and Landrey Bubien, Ethan Urquhart, Blaine Snyder , Macee Whitmire and Analyn Szuch, nieces Beth Albert and Beverly Donnelly and nephew Joey Tiedeken. Special family friends Lurleyne Terry, Toby Whitmire, Bill and Jackie Baltzell. Betty will always be remembered for being hard working, caring, generous and dedicated to family and friends, especially the Brent Ballpark and Montclair crews. We would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health-Hospice, nurse Megan and Home Helpers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Encompass Health-Hospice, 1807 Station Dr. Suite B, Prattville, AL 36066 in her memory. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing. Mask are required to be worn to the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store