Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A. J. Holly & Sons (Waupaca)
526 S. Main St P.O. Box 254
Waupaca, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
A. J. Holly & Sons (Waupaca)
526 S. Main St P.O. Box 254
Waupaca, WI
Betty L. Conte Obituary
Betty L. Conte

Union Grove, WI - Betty L. Conte, age 95 passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at WI Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. Betty was born on December 1, 1923 in Peoria, IL. She joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. Betty was an avid bridge player.

Betty is survived by her children; Nona Reidy, Sarah (Kelvin) Schultz, Melvin (Lee) Kinkade II; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Al Wagner; Melvin Kinkade then was married to Paul Conte for over 40 years; daughter, Louise Grace Trimble; and a granddaughter, Raeleen Cuellar.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26th at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Rev. Nigel Bousfield will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.