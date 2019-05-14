|
Betty Lawson McLendon
Pensacola - Betty Lawson McLendon, age 89, long-time resident of Pensacola and currently residing in Fairhope, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Betty attended Community Baptist Church in Pensacola and retired from Monsanto after 28 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, J.D. McLendon formerly of Pensacola and currently residing in Fairhope; daughters, Diane Edkins, Susan Fant, both of Daphne; son, Stanley (Debbie) Fant of Fairhope; step-son, Jack McLendon of Pensacola; step-daughter, Judy McLendon of Brewton; brother, Howard (Helen) Lawson of Ellisville, MS; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
