|
|
Betty Lou Axthelm
Navarre - Betty Lou Axthelm, 90, of Navarre, FL, left this earthly realm on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 8:04 a.m.
Betty was a native of Springfield, MO and the daughter of the late Silas and Katy Trammell. She was a distinguished member of the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, and a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was also a Journalist for the Herald Advertiser in Holly, Michigan, during the 70's.
Betty is survived by a son, Mickey Dean Berry Sr., and his wife Thea Berry of Navarre, FL; two daughters, Betty Carolyn Floyd of Raton, NM, and Johnna Louann Westhues of Navarre, FL; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren - too many to list, but never far from her thoughts and prayers.
Funeral Services for Betty Lou will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Navarre Chapel, with Rev. Mike Poston officiating.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019