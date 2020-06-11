Betty Lou McQuigg
Pensacola - Betty Lou McQuigg, 87 of Pensacola, FL passed away at her home on June 8, 2020. Betty was born on September 25, 1932 in Pensacola, FL. In her early years, Betty was employed at Monsanto, Woolco department store, and eventually retired from Vanity Fair in Milton, FL. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting, making many, many baby blankets or afghans.
She enjoyed going on cruises, attending concerts, cooking for the large family gatherings held on each holiday, sitting on the bank with a fishing pole and playing the slots, saying "Come on 7s." But most of all she enjoyed making precious memories with all of her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donaldson B McQuigg, her father, John David Emmons, her mother, Louise Emmons Tate, her brothers James (Bubba) and Roy Emmons, her sisters, Patricia Woody and Faye Clark and her son, Patrick L. Murphy. She is survived by her 3 sons, Roland Murphy of Fleming Island, FL, Randall and Venus McQuigg and Ralph McQuigg both of Pensacola, FL, her 2 daughters, Diane Smith of Christiana, TN and Lisa and Ricky Smith of Pensacola, FL. Her 13 grandchildren; Michelle, Beal, Mariah, Randy, Kimberly, Jennifer, Jamie, Stephanie, Lauren, Adam, Crystal, Jessica, and Kelly. 11 great-grandchildren: Ty, Parker, Madison, Grace, Kash, Bryson, Dylan, Brooklyn, Cooper, Emily, and Hayden. Many nieces, nephews and lots of crazy cousins. Funeral services will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm with Brother Dale Patterson, Brother Wade Rials and Brother Glenn Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.