Betty Lou Sims
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Sims

Pensacola - Mrs. Betty Lou Foxworth Sims was born May 29, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Pensacola, FL and is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Sims, and her children, Pam and Michael Sims. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kristi Sims, her granddaughters, Allyson and Kaylie Sims, and her great grandson, Apollo White, along with her brothers, Herman, Floyd, and Jr. Foxworth. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. Wilburn and Lula Bell Wingate Foxworth, and her brother Lloyd Foxworth.

Over the years Betty was a cashier at many local grocery stores but has been retired for a number of years. She was a beautiful, God-fearing woman who loved the Lord, her Family ("more than we would ever know"), the Church and her Church Family. She enjoyed cooking and making sure anyone in need was taken care of. She is a beautiful light that is loved and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, at Lawton Street Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM. Pastor Stan Jones and Pastor Olivier Broc will be officiating. Interment will be at Whitmire Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved