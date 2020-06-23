Betty Lou Sims
Pensacola - Mrs. Betty Lou Foxworth Sims was born May 29, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Pensacola, FL and is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Sims, and her children, Pam and Michael Sims. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kristi Sims, her granddaughters, Allyson and Kaylie Sims, and her great grandson, Apollo White, along with her brothers, Herman, Floyd, and Jr. Foxworth. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. Wilburn and Lula Bell Wingate Foxworth, and her brother Lloyd Foxworth.
Over the years Betty was a cashier at many local grocery stores but has been retired for a number of years. She was a beautiful, God-fearing woman who loved the Lord, her Family ("more than we would ever know"), the Church and her Church Family. She enjoyed cooking and making sure anyone in need was taken care of. She is a beautiful light that is loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, at Lawton Street Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM. Pastor Stan Jones and Pastor Olivier Broc will be officiating. Interment will be at Whitmire Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.