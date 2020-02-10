Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Appelberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Appelberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise Appelberg Obituary
Betty Louise Appelberg

Pensacola - Betty Louise Appelberg, 89, passed away on February 10, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Otto Appelberg and mother, Helen E. Cusachs.

Betty is survived by her niece and nephew, Ellen and Joseph Raines and her dear friend, Dana Edwards.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. Thomas More Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Thomas More Church or the no-kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now