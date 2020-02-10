|
Betty Louise Appelberg
Pensacola - Betty Louise Appelberg, 89, passed away on February 10, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Otto Appelberg and mother, Helen E. Cusachs.
Betty is survived by her niece and nephew, Ellen and Joseph Raines and her dear friend, Dana Edwards.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. Thomas More Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Thomas More Church or the no-kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020