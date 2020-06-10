Betty Marion



Pace - Betty Marion, 81, of Pace, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, on June 6, 2020 in Pace, Florida.



Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 11th at Bayview Memorial 3351 Scenic Hwy.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Woodbine Baptist Church with the Bro. David Lewis of, officiating. Burial will follow a Bayview Memorial.



Betty was born in Florala, Alabama to James Mallory Pate and Emma Louise Pate Cox on December 5, 1938. She attended Laurel Hill High School, finishing at Pensacola High School. She married Charles Allen Marion on April 8, 1961 in Pensacola, Florida. She graduated from Pensacola Junior College. She worked as a Senior Marketing Representative for Armstrong World Industries for 41years before retiring in 1993 only for 2 short months. She then began working again for various distributors, as a sales representative. She was immensely dedicated to her career and customers and held a great pride for them, treating them like extended family. She was involved in Junior Achievers, served as a board member for Ballet Pensacola, and was an active member of Woodbine Baptist Church.



Betty was a family-centered woman, working daily to provide for all of those around her. Widowed at the age of 35, she remained a steadfast worker, caring and providing for her two children as a single mother, seeing them through college, weddings, and grandchildren. She never stopped giving - extending to grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and friends of many sorts. She walked daily with great pride of her four grandchildren, seeking "only the best" and always remaining involved in their activities.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 12 years Charles Allen Marion, parents James M. Pate Sr. and Emma Louis Pate Cox, brothers Larry Donovan Pate and James Mallory Pate Jr., sister-in-laws Patricia Pate and Ann Pate.



Betty is survived by children Charles A. Marion II (Teresa) and Tamrah A. Smith (Kip), grandchildren Darby C. Lowry (Jacob), Mackenzie Marion, Tucker Smith, Charles A. Marion III, Whitney S. Smith, and Wesley R. Smith (Delaney); great-granddaughter Nora Wesley Smith; brother Billy C. Pate, sister-in-law Myra Darr (Guy); and multiple nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Charles A. Marion II, Kip Smith, Tucker Smith, Jacob Lowry, Wesley Smith, and Donnie Pate.



Betty was a devout Christian always remaining active in her church communities throughout her life. In lieu of florals, the family requests donations to be given to Woodbine Baptist Church in memorial of Betty Marion.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store