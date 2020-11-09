1/1
Beverly B. Jolly
Beverly B Jolly

Pensacola - March 16, 1927 - November 6, 2020

Our mom lived life to the full. Born and raised in Minnesota, she came to Pensacola at age 19 making it her home. She was a loving wife and mother and excelled in all she did. Mom was always in charge, always a leader. From captain of the school patrol in grade school to manager of her beloved St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, she led by doing. She served as an officer of just about every organization to which she belonged - Homemakers, Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, Elks Lodge bingo, to name just a few. In addition to her community service, she worked as a bookkeeper for several companies over many years until finally retiring from Bell Steel Company. As a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, she gave many years of service for her Lord. Recently she joined her daughters at Fairfield Presbyterian Church remaining active for as long as she could. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Freida Colenso; husband, Frederick Jolly; and sister, Marjorie Jolly. She is survived by brothers, Richard and Thomas Colenso; children, William (Betsy) Jolly, Carol (Keith) Mitchell, Janice (Carl) Blum; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 12th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be the following day at 10 am at Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either Fairfield Presbyterian Church Mission Fund or St. Vincent de Paul Society.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
