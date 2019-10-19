|
|
Beverly Fischer Sparks
Pensacola - Beverly D. Sparks, of Pensacola, FL passed away at her home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born February 15, 1946 in Montgomery, AL.
Beverly was known for her engaging laugh and big beautiful smile. She enjoyed her family, friends, ceramics, dolls, and time at the beach. But the real joy of her life was her grandbabies. The slumber parties, crafts, movies, and Grandma's notorious toy room, created priceless memories.
She is preceded in death by her husband Capt. Samuel A. Sparks, her son Kevin Michael Roland Small, special uncle Roland Johnson and precious maternal grandmother, Lounette Price.
She is survived by her mother, Aline White, her Aunt Jeanette Johnson, her daughter Michelle Flowers (Abe) her son, Kenneth Small III, her daughter-in-law Lindsey Small, her grandchildren: Wayne Flowers, Kendra Small, Sydney Small, Madison Small and Evan Small and great granddaughter, Chelsea Flowers. Her brother, Donnell Fischer (Shelia) and nephews Donnie and Jessie also survive her along with many cousins and loving extended family.
She will also be missed by the family she joined upon her marriage, Ginny Coleman (Joe), Bruce Sparks, Sparkie Folkers (Tom), seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
The visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 W. 9 Mile Rd. Pensacola, FL. A memorial service will be held at the same location at 2:00 pm,
Monday, October 21, 2019, with Reverend Gene Hudson officiating.
If you desire to make a charitable contribution in Beverly's memory, donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Pensacola, or Susan G. Komen For the Cure (funding breast cancer research).
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019