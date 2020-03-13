|
Beverly Jane Furlow Newman
Pensacola - Beverly Jane Furlow Newman went to meet her Lord on Monday, March 9th, 2020.
She was born in Opelika, Alabama, February 24, 1933. Most of her early years were spent in Troy, Alabama. In 1950 at age 17 she married the love of her life, Gerald Newman. During their first year of marriage Beverly and Gerald moved to Pensacola. There she finished her last year of high school at Tate where he had his first teaching position. In fact, Gerald taught her bookkeeping as one of her last classes before graduating. This proved highly profitable for him for after 7 years of teaching he moved into the position of being a State Farm Insurance agent and Beverly became first, his secretary and later his bookkeeper for the business. Beverly was active behind the scenes making sure the business thrived with her attention to detail. Nothing was left undone or to chance. She was a true partner to her husband in all respects.
Beverly was very active at Hillcrest Baptist Church, singing in the choir for 50 years and was a member of the Hillcrest Trio that performed at Hillcrest and other churches around the community. In addition to singing with these two groups, she was also a member of the Clarions, a religious singing group, traveling beyond the local churches and as far away as Virginia on tour.
An additional passion for Beverly was tap dancing. She was a member of a ladies dance group at PJC, dancing and performing for several years until a stroke limited her ability to continue.
Beverly is survived by Gerald Newman, her husband of almost 70 years; her son, Geary Newman and his wife Leah; and her daughter, Julie Picardi and her husband Jim. She has three grandchildren - Michael Williams and his wife, Tora; Brad Gordon; and Amanda Thomason with her husband, Jake. Three great grandchildren - Cooper Davidson, Jaxson Thomason and Gavin Thomason were the highlight of her life bringing her great pleasure in her final years.
Services to honor Beverly's life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillcrest Welcome Initiative Fund in care of Hillcrest Baptist Church, 800 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32514.
